Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy’s idea to reopen Russian ammonia exports in exchange for Ukrainian PoWs – Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters that he would back the idea of resuming Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Russia handed back Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). Zelenskyy said that he had proposed the arrangement to the UN to ease a global shortage of fertilizer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the idea, according to TASS news agency.

The idea was to relaunch the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline designed to pump up to 2.5 million tons of ammonia per year. On 24 February 2022, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian company Tolyattiazot stopped the transit of ammonia through the pipeline.

