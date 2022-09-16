Explosion occurred in occupied Kherson inside building of former court of appeal

Latest news Ukraine

At about 11:00 on 16 September, residents of central Kherson, the south-Ukrainian Russian-occupied city, heard an explosion in the area of the former Court of Appeal, Suspilne reported referring to their correspondents in the city.

“Central Kherson can see a column of smoke in the area of the appeals court behind the building of the regional state administration,” Suspilne wrote minutes later.

The explosion occurred in the right wing of the building of the Kherson Court of Appeal. There is currently no information about injured civilians, Suspilne wrote citing First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Sobolevskyi.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags