Explosion occurred in occupied Kherson inside building of former court of appeal

At about 11:00 on 16 September, residents of central Kherson, the south-Ukrainian Russian-occupied city, heard an explosion in the area of the former Court of Appeal, Suspilne reported referring to their correspondents in the city.

“Central Kherson can see a column of smoke in the area of the appeals court behind the building of the regional state administration,” Suspilne wrote minutes later.

The explosion occurred in the right wing of the building of the Kherson Court of Appeal. There is currently no information about injured civilians, Suspilne wrote citing First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Sobolevskyi.

Russian media published a video allegedly showing the aftermath of the explosion in occupied Kherson

