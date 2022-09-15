US Treasury targets “facilitators” of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

The US Treasury announced sanctions against two dozen citizens of the Russian Federation, including the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov and his family, the Russian ombudswoman for children’s rights, officials in the occupied Crimea, and Russian neo-Nazis.

22 individuals and two companies were sanctioned.

Among them is Maria Lvova-Belova, the president’s human rights representative, who is being sanctioned for the implementation of the policy of forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and their adoption and granting of Russian citizenship.

New sanctions were also imposed on the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and members of his family – for Kadyrov’s role during the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine. Firdaws, a Chechen clothing brand owned by Aishat Kadyrova, was also sanctioned.

The sanctions list also includes Aleksey Mikhalkov and Yan Petrovskyi, the leaders of the neo-Nazi paramilitary group Rusych, which has been participating in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the aggression, the same organization.

Half a dozen Russian-appointed prosecutors and judges in occupied Crimea and one FSB employee were also sanctioned.