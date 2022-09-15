Russians again hit Kryvyi Rih hydrotechnical structures; explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian military again hit the hydrotechnical structures of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipro Oblast) with missiles, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reports.

“Kryvyi Rih is a missile attack. Stay in shelters. Two more missile strikes in the area of ​​hydraulic facilities,” he wrote.

At the same time, Suspilne.Zaporizhzhia reported on explosions in Zaporizhzhia. In the afternoon, during the explosions, an air alert was declared throughout the territory of Ukraine.