European Investment Bank to visit Kyiv, Ukraine prioritizes small business development

On Thursday, September 15, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, Ukraine’s government reported. The parties discussed the restoration of Ukraine and the support of small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

“Today, the country understands that large enterprises are under the threat of Russian attacks. Some of them already have damaged or destroyed infrastructure, as a result of which many people were left without work. Therefore, our goal is to quickly create many jobs, and we see the implementation of this task in the development and creation of micro, small and medium-sized businesses,” Shmyhal noted.

The parties discussed the prospects and vision of the recovery of Ukraine and the EIB’s participation in it. The Prime Minister noted and emphasized that at the same time some infrastructure facilities must be restored now. Ukraine needs 3.4 billion dollars for these needs this year. Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that the European Investment Bank will participate in the financing of the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as in the state program of grant support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Werner Hoyer, for his part, during the conversation initiated the sending of the next mission of the European Investment Bank to Ukraine, during which, in particular, attention will be paid to this direction of cooperation.

