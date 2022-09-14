Russia tells pilots to repair planes on their own to save on technicians

In Russia, pilots of regional flights are being told to carry out aircraft maintenance on their own, says Oleg Bocharov, deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Insider reports.

This practice is being introduced to save money, said an anonymous aviation expert in an interview with The Insider.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Industry and Trade planned to replace airline co-pilots with virtual ones in order to reduce operational costs. As well, Russian airlines also recommended their pilots to use less brakes when landing and taxiing in order to prolong the operational life of Western airliners, parts for which are not supplied because of the sanctions.