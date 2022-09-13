Impacts of alleged Ukrainian GMLRS strike on Russian base reported in occupied Kherson – local sources

Hits in occupied Kherson allegedly targeting a Russian military base, barracks. Source.

At about 14:05, residents of the occupied south-Ukrainian city of Kherson heard powerful explosions on the city’s outskirts, according to local sources. Later photos emerged of the plumes of smoke in the places of the alleged Ukrainian GMLRS hits.

The Kherson Twitter user “Special Kherson Cat” who regularly reports on the developments in his occupied city says that the attack allegedly targeted a Russian military base:

The footage shows the impacts “in the area of the island”: