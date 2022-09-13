Explosions in occupied Kherson Oblast 100 km into Russia’s rear last night – local sources

At about 1:30 EEST, residents of the areas of Kalanchak and Skadovsk (Kherson Oblast) heard explosions with at least one being a hit, and others Russian surface-to-air missiles blowing up in the sky, according to local sources.

Last night's video from the area of occupied Kalanchak, Kherson Oblast shows debris falling from the sky after the explosion of a Russian air defense missile. The narrator suggests that something could have been shot down. 📹https://t.co/lhMPmlXmCo pic.twitter.com/waYOiaGgLu — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 13, 2022

As of now, there was no photo evidence of any new damage done to the Russian military facilities and infrastructure in the region.