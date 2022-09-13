EU not to cap price on Russian gas – media 

According to the Guardian media, the draft regulation aimed to solve the energy crisis in the EU doesn’t include setting a maximum price for Russian gas or for any imported gas.

The final version of the draft regulation will be announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sept. 14 and it may differ from the primary version.

Imposing a price cap on all imported gas is the best way to curb skyrocketing prices, believe more than 10 EU countries. On another hand, the European Commission is afraid that this will deprive the EU of supplies of liquefied natural gas.