Ukrainian forces regained Bohorodychne and likely moved forward in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated Bohorodychne village in Donetsk Oblast, airborne troops reported.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian flag was also seen in Sviatohirsk across the river Siverskyi Donets. It is unknown whether locals or Ukrainian troops raised it.

Head of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidai said that several setllements of Luhansk Oblast were also regained by Ukrainian troops but he can’t name them. He also announced further deoccupation: “After the liberation of Lyman we are taking over,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Serhiy Reznikov said that Ukraine needs to secure the vast territory it has recaptured from possible Russian counter-attack after the offensive had gone far “better than expected.”
