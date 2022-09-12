In Kharkiv Oblast, 80% of the electricity supply is restored after Russian missile strikes

In Kharkiv Oblast, 80% of the electricity supply, which disappeared after yesterday’s Russian missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure, was restored, Deputy Chairman of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed adding that the works continue.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Russian military fired two missiles at “a critical infrastructure facility in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, which plays an important role in ensuring electricity supply in the region,” as well as a similar facility in the Chuhuyiv district of the Oblast, The State Emergency Service reported.

The advisor to Ukraine’s President Mykhailo Podoliak commented that “direct deliberate strikes on critical civilian infrastructure, in particular on the largest Kharkiv thermal power plant-5, is an unconditional manifestation of Russia’s terrorism and its desire to massively leave civilians without light and heat.”