Australian Bushmasters help Ukraine to liberate Kharkiv Oblast – Reznikov

On 11 September, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said Australian “Bushmaster” armored vehicles helped Ukrainian Army to advance to the Russian border to the Oskil river and to liberate Kharkiv Oblast. “For the sake of protecting Freedom, it traveled half the world, from Australia to Ukraine. 19,300 km across the Indian Ocean,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reznikov thanked Minister for Defence of Australia Richard Marles for suppying Bushmasters to Ukraine and Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko for the support.