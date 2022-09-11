Ukrainian officials drew on U.S. intelligence to plan counteroffensive – NYT

Latest news Ukraine

Overcoming a reluctance to share their strategy with the US, Ukrainian officials stepped up intelligence sharing with their American counterparts as they planned a counteroffensive, the New York Times reports.

This allowed the US to provide better information about Russian weaknesses and enabled Ukrainians to target Russian forces, kill senior generals and force ammunition supplies to be moved farther from the Russian front lines. However, US officials acknowledge that Ukrainians have played the decisive role in planning and execution in the counteroffensive.

Previously, Ukraine had been reluctant to share its plans with the US for fear that exposed weaknesses in their strategy could reduce American military support.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags