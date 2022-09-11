Ukrainian officials drew on U.S. intelligence to plan counteroffensive – NYT

Overcoming a reluctance to share their strategy with the US, Ukrainian officials stepped up intelligence sharing with their American counterparts as they planned a counteroffensive, the New York Times reports.

This allowed the US to provide better information about Russian weaknesses and enabled Ukrainians to target Russian forces, kill senior generals and force ammunition supplies to be moved farther from the Russian front lines. However, US officials acknowledge that Ukrainians have played the decisive role in planning and execution in the counteroffensive.

Previously, Ukraine had been reluctant to share its plans with the US for fear that exposed weaknesses in their strategy could reduce American military support.