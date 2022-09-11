Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has said that Russia is currently not ready for Ukraine’s negotiating position.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready to talk with Russia about 3 things: reparations, security guarantees for Ukraine, and legal responsibility for Russia’s war crimes. The war must end properly – on Ukraine’s terms without any Minsk Protocols. Russian troops must leave Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and Donbas if Russia wants to start the negotiation process with Ukraine, UkrInform reported.