Ukraine damages Russian ferry crossing, destroys two Russian jets

Operational Command South’s summary of Russian September 10 losses in Ukraine’s south:

🔸80 troops

🔸8 tanks

🔸17 armored vehicles

🔸1 howitzer

🔸1 UAV Orlan-10

🔸3 ammo depots

🔸ferry crossing in the Nova Kakhovka area critically damaged – no further use possible.

Meanwhile, according to Ukraine’s General Staff, on September 10, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 2 Russian aircraft (Su-25 & Su-24), 1 Ka-52 helicopter, 2 UAVs, and 1 missile.



Other Russian losses of the day include 4 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4 strongholds, 15 locations where the troops and equipment were concentrated.