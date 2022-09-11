Russia plans to increase mobilization on occupied territories to offset losses – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Due to losses in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russians plan to carry out a mobilization of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, men are forbidden to leave their settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

According to the Staff, the occupiers are strengthening the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, prohibiting to enter and exit the settlements and introducing a curfew.

In an apparent attempt to locate spotters, Kherson, apartments of residents of the Skhidnyi district, from which Antonivskyi bridge is visible, were searched. Local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske were warned by the Russian military that they will be shot dead if they approach the crossings. The bridges and pontoon crossings, critical for the supply of the group of occupiers in Kherson, have repeatedly come under precise Ukrainian artillery strikes.

In the last day, the Russian occupiers lost 400 soldiers, 33 armored vehicles and 18 tanks, the General Staff said.

Russia now holds night ambushes to forcibly send Donbas men to Ukraine war

Ukraine’s counteroffensive near Kharkiv: what enabled the Balakliia blitzkrieg

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags