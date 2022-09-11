Russia plans to increase mobilization on occupied territories to offset losses – Ukraine’s General Staff

Due to losses in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russians plan to carry out a mobilization of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, men are forbidden to leave their settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said.



According to the Staff, the occupiers are strengthening the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, prohibiting to enter and exit the settlements and introducing a curfew.



In an apparent attempt to locate spotters, Kherson, apartments of residents of the Skhidnyi district, from which Antonivskyi bridge is visible, were searched. Local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske were warned by the Russian military that they will be shot dead if they approach the crossings. The bridges and pontoon crossings, critical for the supply of the group of occupiers in Kherson, have repeatedly come under precise Ukrainian artillery strikes.

In the last day, the Russian occupiers lost 400 soldiers, 33 armored vehicles and 18 tanks, the General Staff said.