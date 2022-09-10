Ukrainian troops liberate Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast – media

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine's 92nd brigade in front of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source.

According to media reports, Ukrainian troops have liberated the city of Kupiansk. Photographs and a video that emerged on social media on the morning of 10 September show Ukrainian troops in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. No sounds of fighting can be heard in the video.

Ukrainian soldiers in Kupyansk The video was reportedly filmed today about 08:00, the soldier in the video says "Kupiansk's wait is over"

📹https://t.co/QAEde2Nqe8 pic.twitter.com/oJ0A9Z6Ji7 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 10, 2022

The city of Kupiansk has been a major railway and highway hub in Ukraine’s northeast. The Russian logistics of the occupied Kharkiv Oblast, the north of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts has been heavily dependent on Kupiansk.

Kupiansk has apparently been the main target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast that started on 6 September.