Ukrainian troops liberate Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast – media

Ukrainian troops liberate Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast – media

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine's 92nd brigade in front of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source

Latest news Ukraine

According to media reports, Ukrainian troops have liberated the city of Kupiansk. Photographs and a video that emerged on social media on the morning of 10 September show Ukrainian troops in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. No sounds of fighting can be heard in the video.

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine’s 92nd brigade holding the Ukrainian flag on the rooftop of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source. ~

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine’s 92nd brigade holding the Ukrainian flag on the rooftop of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source.

The city of Kupiansk has been a major railway and highway hub in Ukraine’s northeast. The Russian logistics of the occupied Kharkiv Oblast, the north of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts has been heavily dependent on Kupiansk.

Kupiansk has apparently been the main target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast that started on 6 September.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags