Russia confirms retreat of its troops from Kharkiv oblast to Donetsk, calls it “regrouping”

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine's 92nd brigade holding the Ukrainian flag on the rooftop of the city council of Kupiansk, Khakiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source

Russia’s TASS, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the retreat of its troops from the west of Ukraine’s Khakriv Oblast calling the defeat of the Russian forces at Balakliia, Kupiansk, and Izium a “regrouping of forces.”

The full report published on TASS’ Telegram channel containing the key points of the Russian MoD’s statement goes as follows:

  • “It was decided to regroup the Russian troops stationed in the Balakliia and Izium areas in order to build up efforts in the Donetsk direction”
  • “In the course of the operation to liberate the Donbas, a number of distraction and demonstration activities were carried out with the designation of the real actions of the troops”
  • “The RF’s Armed Forces eliminated more than 2,000 Ukrainian and foreign fighters, as well as over 100 pieces of armored vehicles and artillery in three days”
  • “In three days, the Izium-Balakliia grouping of Russian troops was rolled up and transferred to the territory of the DNR (so-called ‘Donetsk People’s Republic,’ – Ed.)”
  • “The RF’s Armed Forces inflicted a powerful fire damage on the enemy in order to prevent damage to Russian troops”

