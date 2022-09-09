Marriage record set in Ukraine over past 7 years

In 2022, the largest number of marriages was registered in Ukraine over the past 7 years.

Their number reaches almost 104 thousand in the first half of 2022, according to the OpenDataBot open data registry. Over the same period in 2021, 21% fewer couples officially married.

In the frontline Oblast, people get married more often than in the rear. The largest number of new families was registered in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The least number of marriages this year was registered in Chernivtsi Oblast.