Ukrainian border guards captured four UAVs used to smuggle cigarettes into Poland

Last night, Ukrainian border guards of the Lviv unit together with military personnel of the Smilnytsia department, prevented an attempt to smuggle tobacco products across the state border into Poland using aircraft, the State Border Service reports.

“In the course of search activities on the outskirts of Ternava, at a distance of 10 km from the state border, the border guards… ran into the group of men who were trying to launch four makeshift drones into the air. Having noticed the patrol, the men left their “birds” and managed to escape. With the help of makeshift aircraft, the perpetrators intended to transport 3,600 packs of cigarettes without Ukrainian excise tax stamps to Poland. At the scene of the incident, border guards also found an SUV with a trailer, equipment used to launch drones, draft notes, bank cards, 4,000 Polish zlotys, and more than 2,000 hryvnias,” the Border Guard Service wrote.