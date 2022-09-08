Belgorod left without power and water after explosion – VIDEO

Half of Russia’s Belgorod, a city located 30 km from the Ukrainian border not far from Kharkiv, was left without power and water after an explosion at the substation around 2AM.



Russian officials claim that the problems were caused by a short circuit, but videos shared by local Telegram channels show an explosion.

Half of Russia's Belgorod was left without power&water after an explosion at the substation around 2AM



Russian officials claim it was a short circuit, but videos from local TG channels clearly show large explosionhttps://t.co/A6eVIjgwYm

📽️https://t.co/C6k1IWetMO pic.twitter.com/gHUxPOp9mO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 8, 2022