Russia returned body of British volunteer Paul Urey with traces of torture

British volunteer is reported to have died in Russian captivity in July. Russia returned his body after negotiations in 1,5 months.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that the returned mutilated body of the Briton was missing parts and had numerous cuts and traces of torture.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into possible torture and murder of a volunteer from Great Britain in captivity in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.