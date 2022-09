Artem Bardin, Russian so-called commandant of the occupied Berdiansk in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was blown up in his car, occupiers said and published photos. He was taken to hospital in hard condition.

He was taken to hospital in hard condition https://t.co/wgTi4mMiqQ pic.twitter.com/Sywfoak3wN

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 6, 2022