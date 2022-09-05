Ukrainian army liberated two settlements in south, one in Donetsk oblast – President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on the rooftop of the hospital in Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast. 4 September 2022. Source

Russian Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his address the liberation of two settlements in Ukraine’s south and one in Donetsk Oblast.

“Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk Oblast. A settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction also made good strides, moved forward, and occupied certain high grounds. I would also like to mention the 42nd Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion. Thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our country were liberated,” Zelenskyy said, not mentioning the names of the liberated settlements.

One of the settlements liberated in the south was apparently Vysokopillia in the north of Kherson Oblast. Since morning, a photograph of the Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on a rooftop started circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels which claimed that publishing the photo was “approved by the military” and it showed the roof of the settlement’s hospital in Vysokopillia.

Later an official from the Kherson Oblast Council and two officials from the President’s Office confirmed the liberation of Vysokopillia.

The liberated settlement in Donetsk Oblast mentioned by President Zelenskyy is allegedly Ozerne as videos from there filmed by the Ukrainian soldiers emerged today.

 

