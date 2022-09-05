Russia suffers over 1000 visually confirmed tank losses in Ukraine

According to the independent monitoring website Oryx, at least 1008 Russian tanks were confirmed to be destroyed, lost, or captured in Ukraine. The real number is higher, as not every loss can be visually confirmed. Ukraine estimates that 2068 Russian tanks have been lost. Meanwhile, Oryx has visually confirmed that Ukraine lost exactly four times fewer tanks – 252

