Ukrainian Air Force strike Russian strongholds – Operational command “South”

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 24 times Russian positions on the southern lines of defense. Ukrainian Armed forces eliminated 138 invaders, 9 tanks, howitzer “Msta-B”, rocket salvo fire system “Urahan”, launcher S-300, howitzer gun of 152 caliber, 18 units of armoured vehicles.

Also, an ammunition depot in Bashtan district and a ferry crossing near Berislav were destroyed and damaged accordingly.