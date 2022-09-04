Ukraine’s air defenses shoot down 50 to 70% of Russian missiles – Kyiv Military Administration

Ukrainian aviation and anti-aircraft missile units shoot down 50 to 70% of Russian missiles, the Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Major General Mykola Zhyrnov said in an interview “Army Inform”.

“But, unfortunately, today we cannot ensure 100% effectiveness of air defense operations, this is due to objective reasons – insufficient number of reconnaissance means, aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems,” Zhyrnov said.”Basically, these are Soviet systems, which do not have the same efficiency and reliability as the air defense equipment of NATO partner countries.”