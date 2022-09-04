Ukraine’s air defenses shoot down 50 to 70% of Russian missiles – Kyiv Military Administration

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian aviation and anti-aircraft missile units shoot down 50 to 70% of Russian missiles, the Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Major General Mykola Zhyrnov said in an interview “Army Inform”.

“But, unfortunately, today we cannot ensure 100% effectiveness of air defense operations, this is due to objective reasons – insufficient number of reconnaissance means, aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems,” Zhyrnov said.”Basically, these are Soviet systems, which do not have the same efficiency and reliability as the air defense equipment of NATO partner countries.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags