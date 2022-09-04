Russian occupiers kill 4, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast – Donetsk Oblast Governor

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Sept 3, Russian occupiers killed 2 civilians in Velyka Novosilka, 1 in Siversk, 1 in Vodiane.
Currently, it is impossible to identify the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
