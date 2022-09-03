The burial of the victims of Russian aggression in Bucha has been complete by 13 last graves, 1100 victims in total

The burial of the victims of Russian war-crimes in Bucha has finished by 13 last graves appearing in the municipal cemetery yesterday, on 2 September. In total, 76 not identified bodies or identified people without close relatives were buried by the municipality. Other 343 bodies of Bucha victims were given to relatives. In total, about 1100 people were killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha district during the Russian occupation in February and March, deputy mayor Mykhailyna Skoryk-Shkarivska said.

