All five cruise missiles that Russia launched on Dnipro last night were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense — Air Command

All five missiles that Russia launched on Dnipro last night were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense, Ukraine’s Air Command “East” reported. Russia launched five Kalibr cruise missiles at about 3 am.

