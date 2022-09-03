50 explosions in Russian shelling in Chernihiv Oblast

The Russians carried out massive shelling of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community of Chernihiv Oblast on 3 September. Residential and commercial buildings were damaged, head of Chernihiv Oblast Vyacheslav Chaus reported on Telegram.

The Russian troops shelled the village of Mikhalchyna Sloboda. There were more than 50 explosions. No casualties among the civilian population; the residential buildings, and commercial buildings were damaged.

Besides, today Russian troops shelled the territory near the village of Kamyanska Sloboda of Novhorod-Siverskyi community.

