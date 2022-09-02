Germany not relies on Russian gas this winter

Germany believes it cannot rely on gas from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline this winter.
“There are no direct negotiations between my ministry and Gazprom. I expect that we cannot rely on Russia or Gazprom in any way, the rest is pure speculation. We should not count on the fact that gas will come through the pipeline in winter.” Nord Stream,” said Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor of Germany Robert Habek.
