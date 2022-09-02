Gazprom shuts down North Stream1 under fallacious pretenses – EU Commission

European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said on 2 Sept. that “Gazprom’s announcement that it is once again shutting down NorthStream 1 under fallacious pretenses is another confirmation of its unreliability as a supplier and it’s also proof of Russia’s cynicism, as it prefers to flare gas instead of honoring contracts.”

Gazprom’s announcement that it shut down the pipeline due to a gas leak came after G7 leaders agreed to impose price caps on Russian oil.