14 Ukrainian POWs return from Russian captivity

14 Ukrainian defenders returned home. Among them, ten were from the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade (OMBR) and four from the 30th OMBR. They were captured by the occupying forces in spring 2022, the Coordination HQ on POW issues informed.
