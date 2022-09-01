US war-gamed with Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive and encouraged more limited mission in Kherson oblast – CNN

Prior to the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s southern Kherson oblast, the US urged Kyiv to keep the operation limited in both its objectives and its geography to avoid getting overextended and bogged down on multiple fronts, according to CNN referring to “multiple US and western officials and Ukrainian sources.”

The discussions involved engaging in “war-gaming” – analytical exercises intended to help the Ukrainian forces understand what force levels they would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios.

‘The Ukrainians were initially considering a broader counteroffensive, but narrowed their mission to the south, in the Kherson region, in recent weeks, US and Ukrainian officials said,” according to CNN.

