Russia’s Lukoil oil giant’s chief found dead after allegedly falling from hospital’s 6th floor – media

Ravil Maganov, the 67-year-old chairman of Russia’s energy company Lukoil, has died after falling from a window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, according to Russian media reports, BBC says.

“He is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Lukoil called for the war to end. Early in March, the Lukoil board called for the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, expressing its sympathy to victims of ‘this tragedy’,” BBC reported.

