Ukrainian troops launched counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast – media (updated 16:07)

Russian soldiers allegedly fleeing from Tomaryne, Kherson Oblast, with their belongings. Source: Ihor Yosypenko

The Odesa-based newspaper Dumskaya reports that the Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine concentrated in the southern direction have launched a counteroffensive at night on the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast.

Dumskaya says that soldiers deployed on the front lines informed the newspaper that they have already managed to liberate several settlements and advance in the direction of Kherson.

This information, however, hasn’t yet been confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update:

The Command of the Ukrainian operational group of troops Kakhovka reported that a Ukrainian counterattack knocked out the 109th regiment of the “people’s militia” of the so-called “DNR” from its defensive positions. The Russian paratroopers, who were sent to help them, reportedly fled from the battlefield under the pressure of Ukrainian troops.

Today's video allegedly show a member of Russia's "DNR's 109th regiment of people's militia" in Kherson Oblast saying that Ukrainians broke through the first line of defense and use tanks, aircraft, and artillery against the Russian troops https://t.co/umztwEGxeM pic.twitter.com/fxWFZklpGj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 29, 2022

The Kakhovka group command also noted that the Russian forces in Kherson Oblast have been cut off from the supply of weapons and troops from the territory of occupied Crimea.

Update:

According to information available to Dumskaya, Ukrainian troops are advancing in at least two directions towards Kherson.

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, says that “the offensive actions are being carried out in many directions in the south of Ukraine.”

“The counteroffensive has been going on for a long time — it is exhausting the enemy and not giving him the opportunity to advance. And today we started offensive actions in different directions, including in Kherson Oblast,” Nataliia Humeniuk said.

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Ukrainians Armed Forces stationed in the south note that in some areas there was a breakthrough of the Russian first line of defense, but “it’s too early to say anything concrete, the front is big.”

Update 13:48

Oleh Bratchuk, the Odesa Oblast Military Administration’s spokesman, says that so far today the Ukrainian troops hit the following facilities in occupied Kherson Oblast in the Russian rear:

Machine-building factory in Beryslav that was used as a Russian base

Russian army post near the North Crimean Canal

River crossing in Lvove, Beryslav district

Ammunition depot in Havrylivka, Beryslav district

Update: 14:14

At 13:27, 13:54, 14:08, Dumskaya reported the liberation of three villages in Kherson Oblast, citing their sources.

Update 15:13

The Ukrainian military call to remain silent on issues related to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces:

“The news is out there, it has inspired everyone, now we need to be patient and understand the sequence of actions of the military units,” Nataliia Humeniuk said.

This means that there won’t be a lot of official information until the situation clears up.

Update 15:44

Ukrainian official Yurii Sobolevskyi, Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, calls on oblast residents remaining in the occupied territory to find safe places, stock up on food and water, and check the first aid kits.

Update 15:56

However, it is unclear if Yosypenko really means Tomaryne (about 40km from this morning’s frontline) or Tamaryne (about 10 km behind the frontline) https://t.co/H3PXmb0mL3 pic.twitter.com/U3TObaWWbB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 29, 2022

Update 16:07

Residents of Nova Kakhovka having Russian SIM cards received a notice from the occupation authorities about evacuation from their workplaces, according to Nova Kakhovka elected Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko.

.