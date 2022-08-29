They [Russians] to come for our territories anyway in half of year – Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that negotiations with the Russians should not be relied on now because now the Kremlin want to put an ultimatum.

“They do not want negotiations. In their understanding, this is an ultimatum, in which we must recognize that Donbas and Crimea are Russian territories. Recently, they said that Ukraine should recognize the south as Russian territories, after they hold some kind of “referendum” there “. They will come for our other territories in exactly six months. The representatives of the Russian authorities will certainly offer us a negotiating table when they see the strength in the world that supports Ukraine,” the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.