Tax Committee support proposal to return excise taxes on fuel

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, 18 members of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the proposal to return excise taxes on fuel.

1) excise duty in the amount of 52 euros/1000l is returned on gas (in the government document it was 100 euros/1000 l);

2) the excise tax for alternative types of fuel, with the addition of bioethanol, is also equal to 100 euros/1000 (currently it is 162 euros/1000 l).

Instead, excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel are proposed to remain at the level of 100 euros/1000 liters, as proposed by the government. Before full-scale war, the rates were €213 and €140 respectively.