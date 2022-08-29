IAEA to work at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive in Kyiv on August 29 and will begin work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the coming days.

According to spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko, the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will focus on three tasks: physical protection, nuclear safety, guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.

“Ukraine’s position is clear: the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops and the delivery of a large amount of military equipment and ammunition to its territory in violation of all international rules exposes the nuclear plant to extreme danger, in particular provoking a nuclear incident,” Oleg Nikolenko noted.