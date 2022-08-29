IAEA to work at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Latest news Ukraine

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive in Kyiv on August 29 and will begin work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the coming days.

According to spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko, the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will focus on three tasks: physical protection, nuclear safety, guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.

“Ukraine’s position is clear: the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops and the delivery of a large amount of military equipment and ammunition to its territory in violation of all international rules exposes the nuclear plant to extreme danger, in particular provoking a nuclear incident,” Oleg Nikolenko noted.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags