Zaporizhzhia boarding school completely destroyed by Russians (video)

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops completely destroyed a boarding school hitting it with 5 missiles.

“Thank God, there was no school year. Only school security and workers were here, but they followed safety rules and were in a bomb shelter; were not injured,” Oblast Head Oleksandr Starukh reported.

