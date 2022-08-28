Ukrainian parents in occupied Kherson Oblast are threatened if they don’t send children to schools to study the Russian program

In the occupied Kherson Oblast, Russians promise to pay 10,000 rubles (about $150) to parents who send children to schools to study by Russian program. Parents are threatened to be fined, deprived of parental rights for refusing to send children to captured schools, Oblast head Yaroslav Yanushevych said

