Kherson watermelon sold at an auction for $54

The fruit was transported from temporarily occupied Kherson for 8 days. “Instead of a direct route of 170 kilometers, it overcame 900, and stood in line,” a person who brought it to Yuzhne in Odesa Oblast, where auctions took place, said. Money will be donated to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The video of the auction was shared by the journalist Olha Hodovenko.
Because of the Russian occupation of the south of Ukraine, watermelons went up in price five times in Ukraine.
