Russian missile strike hits central Kharkiv ~~

In the night of 27 August, Russian missiles struck roads in central Kharkiv (Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi districts), damaging buildings, Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov reported. No casualties were reported. However, a man died from Russian shelling of a field in the Kharkiv Oblast (Bohodukhivskyi district).

Photos: Craters from missile strikes on Kharkiv, Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov/TG

Kharkiv deals with the consequences of a Russian missile strike on its city center



Presumably, missiles were of S-300 type launches from Belgorod Oblast, prosecutors said. Shops, financial institutions, tourism agency, architectural monument damaged

