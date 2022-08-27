Russia blocks nuclear treaty document over Zaporizhzhia NPP clause – AP

Russia blocked agreement on the final document of chief UN nuclear disarmament treaty that criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, AP reports.

The references in the document to the Zaporizhzhia plant would have had the parties to the document express “grave concern for the military activities” at or near the facility and other nuclear plants, would have recognized Ukraine’s loss of control and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inability to ensure the plant’s nuclear material is safeguarded.

It also supported IAEA efforts to visit Zaporizhzhia to ensure there is no diversion of its nuclear materials, a trip the agency’s director is hoping to organize in the coming days.

It would have also expressed “grave concern” at the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, in particular Zaporizhzia, and stressed “the paramount importance of ensuring control by Ukraine’s competent authorities.”