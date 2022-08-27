Mercedes-Benz to sell its car assembly factory near Moscow – Russian media

The Russian subsidiary of Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG is selling its car assembly factory near Moscow, according to Russian news site Kommersant referring to anonymous Russian sources related to the car industry.
According to Kommersant, the signing of the deal is “at its final stages.”
In early March, Mercedes-Benz had announced that it would suspend exports to Russia and cease manufacturing there until further notice.
