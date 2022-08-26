Prague court declares Russian Sberbank’s Czech subsidiary bankrupt

The Prague City Court declared bankruptcy on Sberbank CZ, the Czech subsidiary of the Russian Sberbank, according to Radio Prague International.

In late July, the court launched proceedings in the Sberbank CZ bankruptcy case. The bank is insolvent and, according to June’s data, it has overdue liabilities of more than EUR 2.3 million.

On 6 October, the Prague City Court will hold a second hearing on the lawsuits filed by creditors.