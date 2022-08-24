UK PM Johnson on surprise visit to Kyiv pledges Black Hornet microdrones

UK PM Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Independence Day on a traditionally unannounced visit



“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all



That is why I am in Kyiv today



That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends



I believe Ukraine can and will win this war” he tweeted.

In his greetings to Ukraine for its Independence Day, he said the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine for however long it takes.

In his greetings to Ukraine for its Independence Day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine for however long it takes pic.twitter.com/8rsqF3ghZQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 24, 2022

During his visit to Kyiv, Johnson announced another package of support that will include unmanned surveillance systems and missile systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



It includes 850 hand-held Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specially designed for use in cities and villages and are designed to detect approaching enemy forces.



Military personnel can be trained to fly the helicopter drones, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in less than 20 minutes.