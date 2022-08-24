Macron says France will continue to support Ukraine

France is on the side of Ukraine. Over the past 31 years, Ukraine has changed and has become stronger. “In your unity, you received your strength. We are thinking of people who were killed and Ukrainian fighters,” French President Emmanuel Macron said during his video appeal to Ukrainians on Independence Day.

