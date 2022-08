In Russia announced “adoption” of thousands of children deported from Mariupol

Only in the Krasnodar region of Russia, more than 1,000 Ukrainian children who were illegally taken from Mariupol captured by the occupiers were given up for “adoption”.

Children whom the Russian occupiers took out of the bombed-out Ukrainian port city will now live in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo and Altai Krai.

In addition, more than 300 Ukrainian children are currently in the queue for “adoption”. They are in specialized institutions of the Krasnodar Territory.